Two homes in Lisburn were ransacked during burglaries on Friday night.

Detectives are appealing for information and video footage following the two incidents.

Detective Sergeant Westbury from the PSNI's Criminal Investigation's branch said: "The first report was made just before 10pm on Friday, October 24, that a property in the Barley Hill area had been ransacked.

“The resident had been out of the house for around three hours, returning to find entry had been gained to the property through a rear door which had been smashed.

Detectives are appealing for information following two burglaries in Lisburn. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"At this time officers are working to establish what, if anything, has been taken.”

The next report of a burglary on the same night was made at 10.40pm, concerning a burglary at a house in the Cherry Vale area.

"The occupants returned to the property to discover that the entire property had been ransacked and a number of items of jewellery were missing,” said Det Serg Westbury.

“Entry is believed to have been gained through a door which had been damaged. This is believed to have happened between 6.40pm and 10.30pm.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have information about these burglaries, who was in the area at the time, or who may have video footage - ring doorbell or other that could be relevant to the investigation, to get in contact with us on 101 quoting reference 1516 of 24/10/25."

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/