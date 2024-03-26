Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an statement on Tuesday, March 26, appealing for information about the incident, Sergeant Davison said: "We received a report that at around 7.40pm a 14-year-old boy had been approached by a group of teenagers, before being stabbed to the lower back. He attended hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dashcam or mobile footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1745 of 25/03/24."

