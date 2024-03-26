Lisburn stabbing investigation: boy (15) released on police bail

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested by officers investigating a report of a stabbing in Lisburn last night, Monday, March 25, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Mar 2024, 11:07 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 18:08 GMT
In an statement on Tuesday, March 26, appealing for information about the incident, Sergeant Davison said: "We received a report that at around 7.40pm a 14-year-old boy had been approached by a group of teenagers, before being stabbed to the lower back. He attended hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dashcam or mobile footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1745 of 25/03/24."

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.