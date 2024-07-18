Lisburn sudden deaths probe: woman facing ‘administering poison to aggrieve’ allegation - and two others charged with drug possession

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jul 2024, 17:41 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 17:44 BST
Three people have been charged as part of an investigation into the sudden deaths of two men in the greater Lisburn area in May and August of 2023.

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with a number of drug-related offences, including being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, and administering poison to aggrieve.

A 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman have both been charged with possession of a Class C controlled drug.

Anyone with information about the illegal supply of drugs is asked to contact police on 101. Picture: PacemakerAnyone with information about the illegal supply of drugs is asked to contact police on 101. Picture: Pacemaker
The three are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, August 12. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detective Sergeant Mullan said: “We are committed to tackling every aspect of drug misuse and continue to work hard every day to keep people safe. If you have information, or concerns, about the illegal use or supply of drugs please contact us on 101."

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

