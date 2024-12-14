Two men arrested in connection with a serious assault in Lisburn on Saturday have been released on bail.

A man in his 30s sustained serious head wounds during the incident in the Graham Gardens area.

Police said they received a report at around 10.25am that three men were fighting.

"When officers arrived at the scene minutes later, they discovered a man aged in his 30s with serious wounds to his face and head. He was taken to hospital for treatment,” a police spokesperson said.

A general view of Graham Gardens in Lisburn. Picture: Google

Two men, aged 31 and 28 years, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

On Sunday, police confirmed the two men have been released on bail.

Police enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the assault in Graham Gardens at around 10.25am, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference 560 of 14/12/24.

Following the incident, a police spokesperson said: "It's shocking that this should happen in the city centre in broad daylight, when the area would have been busy with families.”