Lisburn woman assaulted 68-year-old neighbour who was waiting for a hip operation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lisburn woman has been ordered to serve two years on probation after assaulting a neighbour and two police officers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Phillips, 32, whose address was given as Hilden Court in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with common assault, criminal damage, attempted criminal damage and two counts of assault on police.

The court heard that on June 26, 2024 police attended the defendant’s home address following the report of an incident with a neighbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told the neighbour was a 68-year-old man who was waiting for a hip operation.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

When police spoke with the defendant, it was stated that she appeared to be intoxicated, with glazed eyes and slurred speech.

It was alleged that she had assaulted the neighbour and broke his glasses.

It was said that she was irate and aggressive with the police, slapping the hand of one of the officers when he attempted to place handcuffs on her during arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told the defendant continued to be aggressive, kicking out at the officers, as well as the police vehicle.

It was reported that she made threats towards the police officers, saying: “I will kill you”.

On a separate occasion on July 20, 2024, the defendant was also found to be in possession of two blister packs of pregabalin and was charged with possession of a class C drug.

A defence lawyer told the court: “Her behaviour was ridiculous. There is no excuse for her behaviour. She was so disgusted by her own behaviour she stopped drinking and she has been attending NA and AA. Since this incident there has been no further issues with other neighbours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “If she is going to NA and AA and getting her life together, I think that is brilliant.”

Ms Watters ordered the defendant to serve two years on probation.

During sentencing Ms Watters told the defendant: “I am going to put you on probation which will assist you to stay out of trouble. I think it is intolerable for anyone to assault police who are helping them. If you do that again it will be a different story altogether.”