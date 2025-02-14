A Lisburn woman has been banned from the roads for 16 months after being found to be over four times the drink driving limit.

Sarah Gilmour, 37, whose address was given as Drumbeg Drive in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The court heard that on January 15, 2025 at 7.10pm, police stopped a blue Audi at Longstone Street in Lisburn at the car park of Vets for Pets.

It was noted that there was damage to the front of the vehicle and it appeared it had crashed into a wall.

The defendant was said to be in the driver’s seat and presented as being intoxicated.

A breath test gave a reading of 139 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The defendant was arrested and conveyed to Musgrave Custody Suite, where a second breath test gave an evidential reading of 150 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had no previous record.

He added: “She is very embarrassed and devastated about the whole thing. She is dealing with her issues.”

The defendant told the court she had referred herself to Community Addictions to deal with her alcohol issues.

District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “It would be a challenge for most people in this court to get to 150 without being unconscious, or worse.

"When I have people with a problem like this I want to know they are dealing with it for their own benefit as much as anything else.

"It is an illness but you should never, ever get behind the wheel of a car,” Ms Watters warned the defendant. "It is a wake up call for you.”

Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for a period of 16 months, which will be reduced to 12 months on the completion of a drink driving course.

The defendant will also have to resit her driving test.

Ms Watters also imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.