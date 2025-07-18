Lisburn woman fined for possession of cannabis

A Lisburn woman has been fined for possession of drugs.

Jessica Evans, 24, whose address was given as Malory Gardens, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on January 27, 2025 police attended an address in Lisburn to execute a warrant on another individual.

When at the property the police found a quantity of cannabis in a small deal bag. It was confirmed to be 4g of cannabis.

The defendant, who was at the property at the time, told the police the cannabis belonged to her and that she had a prescription for it.

Defence told the court the defendant has a borderline personality disorder.

District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “In Northern Ireland she wouldn’t be entitled to a prescription for cannabis.”

Ms Watters imposed a fine of £150, as well as an offender’s levy of £15. She also issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.