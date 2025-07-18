Lisburn woman fined for possession of cannabis

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 18th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
A Lisburn woman has been fined for possession of drugs.

Jessica Evans, 24, whose address was given as Malory Gardens, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on January 27, 2025 police attended an address in Lisburn to execute a warrant on another individual.

When at the property the police found a quantity of cannabis in a small deal bag. It was confirmed to be 4g of cannabis.

Lisburn woman fined for possession of drugs. Pic credit: Googleplaceholder image
The defendant, who was at the property at the time, told the police the cannabis belonged to her and that she had a prescription for it.

Defence told the court the defendant has a borderline personality disorder.

District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “In Northern Ireland she wouldn’t be entitled to a prescription for cannabis.”

Ms Watters imposed a fine of £150, as well as an offender’s levy of £15. She also issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.

