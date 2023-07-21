A Lisburn woman has been given a suspended prison sentence following an altercation with a neighbour which resulted in injury to a dog, as well as charges of assault and criminal damage.

Dawn Crystal Hope, 40, whose address was given as Windermere Drive in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday July 20.

The court heard that on February 22, 2022, there had been an altercation on the footpath between the defendant and the injured party, who was her neighbour at the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The complainant was walking her dog and during the altercation the defendant, who was walking her daughter to school, became concerned the dog might attack her daughter and she kicked out at the dog, making contact with the back leg, which was said to cause some tenderness.

Lisburn woman given suspended prison sentence following an altercation with her neighbour. Pic credit: Google

Later the same day the defendant was at the home of the injured party when there was a second incident. When leaving the house of the injured party, the defendant hit out at the wing mirror of a car, causing the mirror to break.

Defence Mr Joel Lindsay BL said: “There had been ongoing difficulties with the two neighbours at the time. They both suffered injuries during the second altercation.

"She has been out of the area for about 18 months and went to live with her partner, who suffers from a brain injury. She is the full time carer for her son who has autism and she also has a daughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"She did well on a previous probation order. I would ask Your Honour to deal with her in a way that ensures this woman remains at liberty.”

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy told the defendant: “This is a nasty incident. Your behaviour on this occasion was totally unacceptable and it meets the custodial threshold but I am not going to send you to prison today.”

On the charge of criminal damage, Mr Kennedy imposed a three month custodial sentence, suspended for two years. He also ordered the defendant to pay compensation of £100.