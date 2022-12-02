A Lisburn woman has appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with six offences of putting petrol in her car and driving off without paying.

The court heard that on six separate occasions between September 1, 2021, and April 12, 2022, Catherine Callaghan, (34) whose address was given as Siskin Drive in Lisburn, had put petrol in her car at the Eurospar in the city and had driven off without paying.

On each occasion, the defendant put a small amount of petrol in her car, ranging from £5 to £30.30

Advertisement

The defendant also faced one further charge of the theft of a bottle of water, priced at £1.50.

A woman appeared before Lisburn Court charged with driving off and failing to pay for petrol

Advertisement

After being stopped by the police following the last offence, it was reported the defendant said she was “going through a difficult time financially.”

Defence told the court: “At the time she had no work but now she has a part time job.”

Advertisement

District Judge Rosie Waters acknowledged that this was the defendant’s “first time involved with the criminal justice system” and that she had paid back the full amount of money.

She continued: “Maybe coming to the court is a sufficient deterrent from doing it again."

Imposing a conditional discharge for two years, the District Judge told the defendant: “I presume you never want to be back here again? I accept you were in financial difficulties and that’s why you did it but never, ever come back here again.”

Advertisement