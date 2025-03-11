Lisburn woman who failed to pay a taxi fare 'closed windows and turned out lights to avoid the police', court hears
Laura Kernohan, 37, whose address was given as Glenview Close, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, March 6, charged with the offence of ‘making off without paying’.
The court heard that on Sunday, April 23, 2023, the defendant ordered a taxi from Obel Tower in Belfast to the Ballymacash area of Lisburn.
On arrival in Ballymacash, the defendant directed the driver to her house, and was then observed going into her house after failing to pay the taxi fare.
The driver waited some time for her to come back out of the house but eventually called the police.
On arrival, police observed the defendant through the window of the house, asleep in the living room.
The police attempted to make contact with the defendant, however it was stated that she closed windows and turned out lights to avoid the police
The court was also told that the taxi fare has never been paid.
A defence lawyer stated that the defendant has since had a baby, who is now one year old.
He continued: “She hasn’t come to the attention of the police since and her life has completely changed. She wants to put the matter behind her.”
Deputy District Judge Alan White imposed a four-month prison sentence, which he suspended for two years. He also ordered the defendant to pay restitution of £37.80. He warned the defendant: “Stay out of trouble and you won’t hear anymore about it.”