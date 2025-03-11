Lisburn woman who failed to pay a taxi fare 'closed windows and turned out lights to avoid the police', court hears

A Lisburn woman has been given a suspended prison sentence and warned to stay out of trouble after pleading guilty to failing to pay a taxi fare.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Kernohan, 37, whose address was given as Glenview Close, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, March 6, charged with the offence of ‘making off without paying’.

The court heard that on Sunday, April 23, 2023, the defendant ordered a taxi from Obel Tower in Belfast to the Ballymacash area of Lisburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On arrival in Ballymacash, the defendant directed the driver to her house, and was then observed going into her house after failing to pay the taxi fare.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

The driver waited some time for her to come back out of the house but eventually called the police.

On arrival, police observed the defendant through the window of the house, asleep in the living room.

The police attempted to make contact with the defendant, however it was stated that she closed windows and turned out lights to avoid the police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was also told that the taxi fare has never been paid.

A defence lawyer stated that the defendant has since had a baby, who is now one year old.

He continued: “She hasn’t come to the attention of the police since and her life has completely changed. She wants to put the matter behind her.”

Deputy District Judge Alan White imposed a four-month prison sentence, which he suspended for two years. He also ordered the defendant to pay restitution of £37.80. He warned the defendant: “Stay out of trouble and you won’t hear anymore about it.”