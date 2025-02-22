A teenager has been charged following a series of thefts from vehicles in the Lurgan area.

The 16-year-old male is facing a number of offences including theft, vehicle interference and possession of a class C drug.

The arrest came after a number of incidents were reported to have taken place sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

It was reported to police that a driving licence and a bank card were taken from a vehicle in the Richmount Gardens area of the town, and a driving licence, passport, medication, a quantity of jewellery, and an e-scooter were taken from a car in the Avondale Green area.

Police investigating reports of vehicle thefts in the Lurgan area have charged a 16-year-old male. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

A driving licence and two bank cards were also reported to have been taken from a car in the Ashdene Park area.

On Saturday, a police spokesperson said: “It was further reported that a number of vehicles were broken into in the Drumlin Drive, and Monbrief Walk areas of the town, however it is not believed at this stage that anything was taken during these incidents.

"Criminal damage was also reported to have been caused to a car in the Monbrief Walk area.

"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of these incidents, and would appeal to anyone who might have any information which might assist to us get in touch.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 335 of 22/02/25.” Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

The teenager is expected to appear before Craigavon Youth Court in March.

Police said, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.