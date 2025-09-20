The actions of drivers involved in antisocial behaviour in the Lurgan area are risking their own lives and those of others, police have warned.

Following the latest incident, during which drugs were found, police stressed they will continue to monitor behaviour in the area.

Officers were tasked to Silverwood industrial estate on Thursday night in response to complaints about the antisocial use of vehicles.

They conducted a number of checks and warned drivers.

Fixed penalty tickets were also issued and drugs were located.

"Most concerning is the actions of the drivers of the offending vehicles, who appear motivated by making videos for social media,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Not only is it a serious nuisance for those that live nearby, it is highly likely that someone will end up seriously injured or worse.

"Please drive safely and with consideration of other road users, local residents and your passengers.

"Police will continue to monitor this area and any offending noted will be dealt with appropriately.”