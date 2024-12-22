Lurgan: armed men threaten staff and make off with cash in off-licence robbery

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 11:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two men armed with knives carried out a “frightening” robbery at a Lurgan off-licence on Saturday night.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at the commercial premises in Castle Lane.

Police said two men entered the off-licence at approximately 7.55pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The suspects threatened a staff member with a knife and demanded money from the till,” Detective Sergeant Johnston said.

Detectives are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a commercial premises in Lurgan on Saturday, December 21. Picture: Pacenaker (stock image)Detectives are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a commercial premises in Lurgan on Saturday, December 21. Picture: Pacenaker (stock image)
Detectives are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a commercial premises in Lurgan on Saturday, December 21. Picture: Pacenaker (stock image)

"Both suspects made off on foot with a number of items, including cash.

Read More
Craigavon: PSNI investigating report of damage to vehicle at South Lake Leisure ...

"An extensive search of the area was carried out by officers to try and detain the suspects, who were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

"Although there were no reports of any physical injuries, this was a frightening ordeal for this staff member and those who were in the shop at the time.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed what happened, has CCTV or other footage, or noticed anything suspicious in the area to call them on 101, quoting reference number 1446 of 21/12/24.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice