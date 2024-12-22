Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men armed with knives carried out a “frightening” robbery at a Lurgan off-licence on Saturday night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at the commercial premises in Castle Lane.

Police said two men entered the off-licence at approximately 7.55pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The suspects threatened a staff member with a knife and demanded money from the till,” Detective Sergeant Johnston said.

Detectives are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a commercial premises in Lurgan on Saturday, December 21. Picture: Pacenaker (stock image)

"Both suspects made off on foot with a number of items, including cash.

"An extensive search of the area was carried out by officers to try and detain the suspects, who were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

"Although there were no reports of any physical injuries, this was a frightening ordeal for this staff member and those who were in the shop at the time.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed what happened, has CCTV or other footage, or noticed anything suspicious in the area to call them on 101, quoting reference number 1446 of 21/12/24.