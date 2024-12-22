Lurgan: armed men threaten staff and make off with cash in off-licence robbery
Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at the commercial premises in Castle Lane.
Police said two men entered the off-licence at approximately 7.55pm.
“The suspects threatened a staff member with a knife and demanded money from the till,” Detective Sergeant Johnston said.
"Both suspects made off on foot with a number of items, including cash.
"An extensive search of the area was carried out by officers to try and detain the suspects, who were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.
"Although there were no reports of any physical injuries, this was a frightening ordeal for this staff member and those who were in the shop at the time.”
Police are asking anyone who witnessed what happened, has CCTV or other footage, or noticed anything suspicious in the area to call them on 101, quoting reference number 1446 of 21/12/24.