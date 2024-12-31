Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been fined and banned from the roads for three years and nine months after pleading guilty to a number of driving offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Declan James McCartan, 57, whose address was given as The Grange, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to stop at a damage-only accident, failing to remain at a damage-only accident, and failing to report a damage-only accident.

The court heard that on November 25, police attended a report of a hit-and-run on Castor Bay Road in Lurgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On arrival at the scene, police spoke to the driver of a vehicle who stated a grey Mercedes car had come towards him and collided with the wheel arch of his van.

Craigavon courthouse. Pic credit: Tony Hendron

The Mercedes, which was being driven by the defendant, then drove off.

Police observed the vehicle number plate and Mercedes emblem on the road at the scene of the collision.

The police traced the owner of the car and spoke with the defendant, who answered the door and appeared to be intoxicated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant told police he had been drink driving and was aware that he had been involved in an accident and had taken off.

He was conveyed to Lurgan Custody Suite and an evidential breath test gave a reading of 87 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

It was reported that during police interview, the defendant stated: “I did wrong”.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant accepted responsibility at the earliest opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “He works as a mechanic but had a serious accident in May of this year and has been unable to work, which has had a massive impact on his mental health.

"He was in a very depressed state on the day and had been drinking. He appears to be very remorseful for his actions.”

On the charge of driving with excess alcohol, District Judge Michael Ranaghan disqualified the defendant from driving for three years and nine months. He also imposed a fine of £200 and an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charges of failing to report, remain, and stop, Mr Ranaghan imposed a fine of £75 on each of the charges.