Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Siobhan Alice Hughes, 51, whose address was given as Fox’s Glen in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with theft by an employee.

The court heard that the defendant was a secretary at the school at the time of the theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, October 23, 2023 police responded to a report of theft from Rowandale Integrated Primary School.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

It was reported that the defendant, a secretary at the school, had taken £330 from the cashbox. This was recorded on CCTV and when a search was carried out, £330 in bank notes was found in the defendant’s bag.

During interview the defendant was reported to have said: “OK I did it.”

Defence told the court: “She admitted her guilt immediately and she expressed remorse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She is a 51-year-old lady who has never been in any sort of trouble whatsoever. Something has gone on here.”

Defence continued to tell the court the defendant had a number of personal issues ongoing at the time that were “having an impact on her”.

He continued: “She says she was not thinking at all. She worked there for 14 years. She has resigned and is now not in employment.

“She is deeply ashamed. This is a woman who is respected and she’s afraid to see people as a result of this.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a prison sentence of six months, suspended for two years.