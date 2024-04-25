Lurgan former school secretary admits stealing hundreds of pounds from Rowandale Integrated Primary in Moira
Siobhan Alice Hughes, 51, whose address was given as Fox’s Glen in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with theft by an employee.
The court heard that the defendant was a secretary at the school at the time of the theft.
On Wednesday, October 23, 2023 police responded to a report of theft from Rowandale Integrated Primary School.
It was reported that the defendant, a secretary at the school, had taken £330 from the cashbox. This was recorded on CCTV and when a search was carried out, £330 in bank notes was found in the defendant’s bag.
During interview the defendant was reported to have said: “OK I did it.”
Defence told the court: “She admitted her guilt immediately and she expressed remorse.
"She is a 51-year-old lady who has never been in any sort of trouble whatsoever. Something has gone on here.”
Defence continued to tell the court the defendant had a number of personal issues ongoing at the time that were “having an impact on her”.
He continued: “She says she was not thinking at all. She worked there for 14 years. She has resigned and is now not in employment.
“She is deeply ashamed. This is a woman who is respected and she’s afraid to see people as a result of this.”
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a prison sentence of six months, suspended for two years.
Ms Watters told the defendant: “I don’t expect to see you back before the court again.”