A grandmother charged with directing a dissident republican terror grouping is to be released from custody, the High Court has ruled.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amanda McCabe has now spent more than three years behind bars over her alleged role within the “highest echelons” of the New IRA.

Mr Justice Humphreys granted the 52-year-old’s latest application for bail on Thursday after citing the period on remand, her clear record and family circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCabe, also known as Mandy Duffy, is among 10 suspected dissidents facing prosecution following a joint police and MI5 surveillance investigation.

The High Court in Belfast. Picture: Google

Meetings held at properties near Sixmilecross and Omagh in February and July 2020 were subjected to audio and video monitoring as part of ‘Operation Arbacia’.

Prosecutors claim those in attendance were addressed by two co-accused who identified themselves as the New IRA’s chairman and chief of staff.

The gatherings discussed targets, weaponry, finances, recruitment and forging international relations, as well as the possibility of launching a hard economic bombing campaign and cyber-attacks within the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McCabe, of Ailsbury Gardens in Lurgan, was allegedly at both secretly recorded meetings.

“All of those present are members of the Army Council, which is within the highest echelons of the New IRA,” a Crown lawyer claimed.

McCabe denies charges of directing a terrorist organisation, membership of a proscribed grouping, preparation of terrorist acts, and conspiracy to direct terrorism.

Her barrister Joseph O’Keeffe, instructed by solicitor Darragh Mackin, stressed how she has been detained since August 2020 and may not face any trial until 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With 48-year-old co-accused Sharon Jordan, of Cappagh Road in Dungannon securing bail last month, Mr O’Keeffe argued that his client should now be released from custody to live at her parents home.

A need for McCabe to provide support for her children and grandchildren was also cited.

Ruling on her fifth High Court application, Mr Justice Humphreys said he was satisfied that release could lead to a real risk of re-offending.

“This is based on the nature of the activities at the meetings under surveillance and the experience of the actions of dissident republicans generally,” he stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the judge was impressed by evidence given by McCabe’s father, in which he expressed disapproval for violent republicanism and pledged to inform police if she breached any conditions.

“In light of the passage of time, the applicant's alleged role in the offences, her clear criminal record and her family circumstances, I am persuaded that she can be admitted to bail,” Mr Justice Humphreys confirmed.

He ordered McCabe to abide by a curfew and electronic monitoring, report to police three times a week, surrender her passport and banned her from contact with any co-accused.

“She must not attend any meeting, rally or demonstration relating to dissident republican political activities,” the judge instructed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She must not enter any premises being used or operated on behalf of the group known as Saoradh.”

A total of £27,000 in cash sureties offered by members of the wider family is to be lodged as part of the terms of release.