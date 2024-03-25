Lurgan man (39) facing number of sex charges including six of gross indecency towards a child

The case against a 39-year-old Lurgan man, who appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday to face a number of sex offence charges, is “at an early enough stage” his lawyer revealed.
Patrick Lavery, aged 39, from Ballynamoney Road, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with six counts of gross indecency with or towards a child, one count of attempted rape on unknown dates between February 3, 2000 and February 1, 2003 and five counts of indecent assault on a female between November 9, 2000 and August 3, 2009.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.
No details of the case were shared to the court on Friday however Lavery faces a total of 12 charges.

Lavery’s barrister Mr Connor Lunny said the case is at an “early enough stage”.

A Prosecutor said there is an application to adjourn the case for six weeks to set a date for a Preliminary Enquiry.

District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until May 3, this year.