Lurgan man (39) facing number of sex charges including six of gross indecency towards a child
Patrick Lavery, aged 39, from Ballynamoney Road, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with six counts of gross indecency with or towards a child, one count of attempted rape on unknown dates between February 3, 2000 and February 1, 2003 and five counts of indecent assault on a female between November 9, 2000 and August 3, 2009.
No details of the case were shared to the court on Friday however Lavery faces a total of 12 charges.
Lavery’s barrister Mr Connor Lunny said the case is at an “early enough stage”.
A Prosecutor said there is an application to adjourn the case for six weeks to set a date for a Preliminary Enquiry.
District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until May 3, this year.