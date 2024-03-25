Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is understood the four young people, two men and two women, were in their 20s.

The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on the Ballynahonemore Road, Armagh.

The Ballynahonemore Road in Armagh has been shut in both directions near the junction with Jubilee Park and at Edenaveys, following a crash during the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Pacemaker

The four, who died at the scene have been named locally as Phil Mitchell, Keith Morrison, Emma Mallon, and Marina Crilly.

A death notice has been published for Keith Morrison, from Tynan, Co Armagh, a beloved son of Alwyn and Lisa, loving brother of Denise, Georgina, Emily and Melanie and step son of Christine Wright.

The notice said that funeral arrangements would be announced later. House private until further notice please. All enquires to Dominic Muldoon 07394090720.

Mr Morrison’s family in Craigavon have spoken of their shock and grief at the tragic death of their young relative. “It’s just so heart breaking,” said one relative.

Haffey Sports Grounds in Portadown said: “We are completely shocked and saddened at the sudden death of our beloved Keith Morrison in a road traffic accident at the weekend. Keith has been a part of the Haffey Sportsground family since he was fifteen when he came to work during school holidays alongside his father Alwyn who managed our garage and yard.

"Since then Keith has become an integral part of our team driving lorries and tractors, maintaining sportsgrounds all over the island of Ireland. Keith and Alwyn are much loved at Haffey Sportsgrounds and we extend our deepest sympathies to Alwyn and Keith’s mother Lisa, his sisters, Denise, Georgina, Emily, Melanie, step mum, Christine Wright and the wider circle of family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected by this devasting accident. A funeral service will be held later this week for Keith.”

Bready Cricket Club said: “Such sad news on a Monday morning… We are saddened to hear of the passing of Keith Morrison over the weekend. Keith would’ve been at our ground on many occasions as part of the Haffey’s Sports Grounds Team. Our thoughts are with Keith’s family, friends and work colleagues at Haffey’s at this time and in the days ahead.”

Portadown FC also sent condolences to all those who died in the crash.

It is understood Phil Mitchell was from the Markethill area and was a lorry driver. In a tribute to Mr Mitchell, The Motorsport Hub said: “Awful news to hear that one of the car crash victims in Armagh over the weekend was Phil Mitchell. An experienced competitor especially in the junior categories> He was the 2019 Junior Border Rally Champions. Thoughts are with the family circle at this time.”

Marshals Info NI said: “On behalf of all at Marshals Info NI I wish to send sincere sympathy to rally competitor Phil Mitchell, who sadly passed from a accident early Sunday. Pictured below are two cars he navigated in the past. Thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.

"Thoughts also are with his three friends Marina, Keith and Emma who also passed in same accident, 4 friends forever young. Thinking also of emergency services who were at scene. You are all in our thoughts at this time.

It is understood Marina Crilly was from Ballymacnab and Emma Mallon was from the Middletown area. Both were former pupils of St Patrick’s High School in Keady.

This morning the PSNI said the Ballynahonemore Road in Armagh remains closed as police continue to conduct enquiries.

District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life.

“A thorough and sensitive investigation is now underway and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit,” he said.

“The thoughts of the entire police service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”