Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Hamilton, aged 43, from Windsor Avenue in Lurgan is facing three charges before Craigavon Magistrates Court including attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting or inciting a child to engage in a sexual act and possession of extreme pornography.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

Hamilton’s solicitor said the defence is still awaiting a decision by the Public Prosecution Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrister Mr Malcolm Irvine for the PPS said “there is no formal decision as yet”. He added: “It will go on indictment. The decision information request was due back on April 1.” He requested the court permit a short adjournment.