Lurgan man, accused of possessing extreme pornography and attempted to sexually communicate with a child, awaiting decision from Prosecution
Andrew Hamilton, aged 43, from Windsor Avenue in Lurgan is facing three charges before Craigavon Magistrates Court including attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting or inciting a child to engage in a sexual act and possession of extreme pornography.
Hamilton’s solicitor said the defence is still awaiting a decision by the Public Prosecution Service.
Barrister Mr Malcolm Irvine for the PPS said “there is no formal decision as yet”. He added: “It will go on indictment. The decision information request was due back on April 1.” He requested the court permit a short adjournment.
District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “Four weeks if it is going on indictment.” The case was adjourned until May 1.