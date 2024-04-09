Lurgan man, accused of possessing extreme pornography and attempted to sexually communicate with a child, awaiting decision from Prosecution

A Lurgan man, who is accused of possessing extreme pornography and attempting to sexually communicate with a child, has had his case delayed for another month as the Public Prosecution Service formally decides how to prosecute.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 9th Apr 2024, 13:04 BST
Andrew Hamilton, aged 43, from Windsor Avenue in Lurgan is facing three charges before Craigavon Magistrates Court including attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting or inciting a child to engage in a sexual act and possession of extreme pornography.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.
-

Hamilton’s solicitor said the defence is still awaiting a decision by the Public Prosecution Service.

Barrister Mr Malcolm Irvine for the PPS said “there is no formal decision as yet”. He added: “It will go on indictment. The decision information request was due back on April 1.” He requested the court permit a short adjournment.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “Four weeks if it is going on indictment.” The case was adjourned until May 1.