Lurgan man accused of possession of indecent photos of children is returned for trial to Craigavon Crown Court
Anthony Patrick Montgomery, aged 36, from Edward Street, Lurgan appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a Preliminary Enquiry.
He is accused of possession of an indecent photo of a child on May 9 last year plus four similar charges. One of those charges was that he was in possession of 53 indecent photographs of children on the same date.
A Prosecutor said that on the basis of the papers before the court there is a case to answer. Montgomery’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said that is conceded.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said there is a prima facie case.
When asked if he wanted to say anything in relation to the charges Montgomery said: “No.” He also didn’t want to tender any written evidence.
Montgomery was returned to Craigavon Crown Court for trial on October 2 with a pre-arraignment on September 11.