Lurgan man accused of possession of indecent photos of children is returned for trial to Craigavon Crown Court

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 25th Jul 2024, 12:32 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 12:42 BST
A Lurgan man has been returned for trial to Craigavon Crown Court on charges including possession of indecent photos of children.

Anthony Patrick Montgomery, aged 36, from Edward Street, Lurgan appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a Preliminary Enquiry.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.
-

He is accused of possession of an indecent photo of a child on May 9 last year plus four similar charges. One of those charges was that he was in possession of 53 indecent photographs of children on the same date.

A Prosecutor said that on the basis of the papers before the court there is a case to answer. Montgomery’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said that is conceded.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said there is a prima facie case.

When asked if he wanted to say anything in relation to the charges Montgomery said: “No.” He also didn’t want to tender any written evidence.

Montgomery was returned to Craigavon Crown Court for trial on October 2 with a pre-arraignment on September 11.