Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lurgan man has been returned for trial to Craigavon Crown Court on charges including possession of indecent photos of children.

Anthony Patrick Montgomery, aged 36, from Edward Street, Lurgan appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a Preliminary Enquiry.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

He is accused of possession of an indecent photo of a child on May 9 last year plus four similar charges. One of those charges was that he was in possession of 53 indecent photographs of children on the same date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Prosecutor said that on the basis of the papers before the court there is a case to answer. Montgomery’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said that is conceded.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said there is a prima facie case.

When asked if he wanted to say anything in relation to the charges Montgomery said: “No.” He also didn’t want to tender any written evidence.