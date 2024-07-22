Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new campaign aimed at challenging sexism and misogyny in our society and improving safety for women and girls has been launched by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the murders of Natalie McNally and Laura Marshall in Lurgan in recent years and a spike in the number of people availing of help from Women’s Aid in Portadown and across the district, the level of violence and abuse against women has become more and more apparent.

-

A campaign challenging sexism and misogyny within our society to help improve safety for women and girls has been launched by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council. Working in partnership with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, the Southern and South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust and Women’s Aid, the council are aiming to raise awareness around the serious issue of violence against women and girls.

-

Working in partnership with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, the Southern and South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust and Women’s Aid, the council is aiming to raise awareness around the serious issue of violence against women and girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has created a short film which can be found across a wide range of social media channels and the Council’s website which will be the focus of the ‘Stand Up. Speak Out. Be the Change’ campaign. It challenges men’s inappropriate behaviour towards women and encourages men to stand up and speak out when they see or hear harassment towards women.

This type of behaviour happens everywhere - the gym, the workplace, on the street, in a bar – and can make women and girls feel uncomfortable and scared, as well as often leading to gender-based violence.

A campaign challenging sexism and misogyny within our society to help improve safety for women and girls has been launched by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council. Working in partnership with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, the Southern and South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust and Women’s Aid, the council are aiming to raise awareness around the serious issue of violence against women and girls.

“This campaign aims to show men in our society that this sort of behaviour is not just ‘banter’ and, in fact, can be terrifying for women on the receiving end of it,” said the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy.

“We need men to challenge their friends or colleagues who carry out this behaviour, to call them out and to tell them it is inappropriate. Men’s attitudes towards women needs to change and through this campaign we are strongly encouraging men to play a positive role, to help women and girls feel safer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For women or girls who have been subject to this type of behaviour, are feeling vulnerable, threatened or uncomfortable, help is available.

Domestic and Sexual Violence Helpline: 0808 802 1414 (A caring, confidential service 24/7, 365 days a year.) Women’s Aid NI - 028 3025 0765.