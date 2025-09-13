Lurgan man accused of shining a laser at a flying helicopter appears at Craigavon court
Ioan Julean, aged 20, from Rectory Road, Lurgan appeared in the dock accused of three charges.
They include shining or directing a laser beam towards a helicopter which was moving with the laser dazzling or distracting the pilot, endangering the safety of an aircraft and shining a light to dazzle a pilot – all relating to August 18 this year.
A PSNI officer said he could connect the defendant to the charges.
Julean’s barrister, Mr Gavyn Cairns, had no questions for the officer.
A prosecutor said the full file is due on October 8. The case was adjourned for a review on October 10.
The court heard the defendant isn’t under any police bail conditions. District Judge Michael Ranaghan said it was “hard to know what conditions could prevent any reoccurrence of this alleged conduct”.
Julean was released on his own bail of £300.