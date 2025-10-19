A Co Armagh man, accused of threatening to ‘slice’ his mother’s throat, has been released on bail.

John Donnelly, aged 47, from Dingwell Park, Lurgan didn’t appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court as he was ‘on a stroke ward’ in hospital, however he had been in custody since his arrest the day before.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Donnelly is accused of possession of an offensive weapon, namely a flick knife, with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is also accused of threatening to kill his mother, disorderly behaviour at Craigavon Area Hospital and resisting police on October 14 this year.

A request for bail was opposed by police.

A police officer told the court that at 1.07pm on Tuesday, October 14, police received a report from a woman who claimed her brother had turned up at her home, showed her a small flick knife and told her he was ‘going to use it to slice her mum’s throat’.

Donnelly was arrested in front of the Emergency Department of Craigavon Hospital. His vehicle, a Nissan Duke, was located in the hospital car park and a flick knife was found in the driver’s footwell.

While detained outside the hospital he became ‘aggressive’ shouting in front of a ‘large crowd’. He resisted police who tried to put him in a police vehicle, the court heard.

The officer said police were objecting due to fears of further offending. They are also concerned about the proximity of the defendant and complainant’s addresses.

Donnelly’s solicitor, Mr Chris Logue, explained his client had suffered a brain injury and several physical injuries in a very serious road traffic incident a few years ago.

“The man is in significant pain all the time. The relationship with his family blows hot and cold,” said Mr Logue.

He added he had spoken to the defendant prior to this incident and Donnelly told him his mental health was very poor.

“He was waiting on someone to come out and change his tyres and there was a worried doctor on the phone to him that he had to get down to Belfast hospital as soon as possible,” he said adding the tyres weren’t sorted so he couldn’t go to the hospital.

"He says he was at the sister’s house first to try and get money, that there was a row but there was no knife. He then gets a phone call from that same person asking why he hadn’t gone to the Belfast hospital, you have to get these scans, there’s something not right. She asked that he attend Craigavon which he did.

Mr Logue explains that Donnelly was triaged by the hospital who were expecting him and he went outside for a smoke when the police arrived.

He added his client has a significant mental health history.

“The man was booked in for treatment. He was about to get a scan and through his own actions he’s been arrested and hasn’t followed through with the appointment,” said Mr Logue.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he took the claim of no knife at the sister’s house with "a pinch of salt” but said he would release Donnelly on bail of £300. He barred him from any contact with his mother and sister. The case was adjourned until October 29.