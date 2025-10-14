Co Armagh man Lee Gormley is hoping his Lurgan fans will swamp a Belfast venue for his professional Irish debut and bid to become the next Celtic champ.

The 33-year-old father has been an amateur boxer for several years and turned professional two years ago but this will be his first professional fight in his native land.

Lurgan native, Lee Gormley, who lives and trains as a professional boxer in Bolton, near Manchester.

Lee, originally from Derryadd near Lurgan, lives and trains in Bolton near Manchester these days and has made a top name for himself in his adopted home.

Now Lee is to fight for the BUI Celtic super-featherweight title in an eight-round main event at The Devenish in Belfast on Saturday, November 8th.

The Armagh fighter will face Belfast's Teo Alin in the headline fight on a Hammer Boxing and Conlan Boxing-promoted event.

Gormley trains at Elite Boxing Gym and has earned a career record of 6-1 (1 KO) so far, with all of his fights taking place in England to date.

Nicknamed 'Sharpshooter' in the ring, Gormley is counting on plenty of home support across Lurgan and Armagh for fight night, and he can be contacted for tickets to the fight directly through his social media accounts.

Lee said: "We've been working towards this Celtic title fight for a while, but now it's finally happening, and I can't wait.

"It's going to be like making my professional debut all over again in this fight, with it being my first-ever on home soil.

"I've never fought at home, even as an amateur, so this is going to be a special night for me in Belfast.

"It's surreal to be headlining such a great boxing event in Belfast after such a short space of time in this sport. But I've worked hard to get here, and I plan on making the most of it,” said the Lurgan man.

"I'm working harder than ever in training preparations, and I can't wait to put on another top performance for everyone coming to support me.

"Tickets are available directly from me, so I'd appreciate as much support as possible from everyone at home. Let's get a great Lurgan crowd to Belfast and have the place booming!"