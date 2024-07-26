Lurgan man, caught by police driving without proper control of his car, told by Craigavon judge it is 'very dangerous'
Dylan Francis Carvalho, aged 21, from Brookvale Walk, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with using a mobile phone while driving and being a driver without proper control of his vehicle.
The charge of using a mobile phone while driving was withdrawn by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
The court heard police were on mobile patrol in Albert Street, Lurgan on January 25 this year. Police spotted a blue Volkswagen approaching them. “The driver stopped at the junction. He appeared to be distracted and kept looking down towards his lap,” said a Prosecutor.
Police approached the vehicle, which was stationary, and saw a mobile phone on the driver’s lap. He has six penalty points on his licence.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he understood now why the mobile phone charge was withdrawn.
The defendant’s barrister, Mr Conor Lunny said his client’s car was stationary “albeit he hadn’t full control of the vehicle”. He added: “It was irresponsible. One can only hope he has learned his lesson.”
District Judge Ranaghan said the single charge Carvalho faces is a fine only offence.
He said: “I think I know what you were really doing Mr Carvalho. It’s very dangerous if you are not having control over a motor vehicle no matter what you were doing with that phone. You are a danger to yourself and more importantly you are a danger to others.”
He fined Carvalho £250 plus the £15 Offender Levy.