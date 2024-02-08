Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean James Moore, aged 39, from Ennis Green in Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with a number of driving and drink driving charges.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court heard that on August 25 at 10.05pm, police responded to a report of a driver at Long Lane, Portadown, who appeared to be ‘heavily intoxicated’.

The initial breath sample failed and police were made aware of a badly damaged near side front wheel. They also spotted a small bottle of vodka on the passenger’s seat.

An evidential reading of 141 micrograms of alcohol was recorded and Moore admitted to driving after drinking ‘six or seven pints’ in Portadown Golf Club and then drinking ‘some vodka’ on his way home.

In a separate case, the prosecutor said that on September 2, 2023 at 8.55pm, police observed an Audi A5 on Victoria Street, Lurgan on the wrong side of the road as it travelled onto Levin Drive.

Police activated their lights and sirens and the vehicle failed to stop, continuing to mount a number of kerbs along Deeny Drive.

When the suspect vehicle was unable to proceed due to oncoming traffic, the defendant was in the driver’s seat and appeared to be “under the influence of an unknown substance, slurring his words and looking dazed”.

"He was arrested, cautioned and made no reply. He was instructed to exit the vehicle but refused,” said the prosecutor, adding that after several warnings, Moore was removed from the vehicle by force.

He failed to give ‘an acceptable sample’ after four attempts at a preliminary breath test. In custody he provided an evidential sample with a reading of 159 micrograms of alcohol.

A defence lawyer said Moore had “positively turned things around”, not having offended since 2001, and had “just gone off the rails”.

“He was struggling with his mental health just prior to this. He tells me he was stressed and very low and life was getting on top of him and he turned to alcohol to try and help.”

The lawyer said Moore knows that it was “completely the wrong thing to do”.

The district judge said they were “very high readings”.

Regarding the charges on August 25, 2023, Moore was banned from driving for two years and a £350 fine plus the offender levy, for driving with excess alcohol and for using a vehicle in a dangerous condition he was banned for 12 months.

Regarding September 2, 2023, for driving whilst unfit Moore was banned for three years plus a £400 fine and the offender levy, for failing to stop for police he was give an one-year ban plus £100 fine, for resisting police he was fined £200, for failing to provide a preliminary breath test he was given a two-year ban plus £150 fine and and for failing to provide specimen for driving with excess alcohol he was given a three-year ban plus £250 fine.

The district judge told Moore these were his “first, second, third and last chances”.