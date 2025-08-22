A man has been extradited from the Netherlands to Northern Ireland to stand trial in relation to two outstanding criminal cases involving indecent images of children.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offences occurred in the Lurgan area in 2014. The 40-year-old man skipped Crown Court bail in late 2020 and has been sought for arrest since then.

Police said today (Friday) completes the extradition proceedings with his successful return to Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first case relates to 27 offences which include possessing, making and distributing indecent images of children. The second case involves 108 offences that include possessing, making and distributing indecent images of children and inciting the sexual assault of a child.

A 40-year-old man has been extradited from the Netherlands to Northern Ireland to stand trial in relation to two outstanding criminal cases. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

These offences were identified by a detailed investigation carried out by officers from the PSNI’s Child Internet Protection Team.

The man is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Saturday, August 23.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “Today’s extradition demonstrates our continued and effective working with international partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In this case we worked closely with the National Crime Agency and authorities in the Netherlands to locate, arrest and extradite this suspect. Our message is clear to anyone who fails to abide by their bail conditions that they will be located, arrested and returned before the courts.”