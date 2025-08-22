Lurgan: man extradited from Netherlands is to stand trial over indecent images of children offences
The offences occurred in the Lurgan area in 2014. The 40-year-old man skipped Crown Court bail in late 2020 and has been sought for arrest since then.
Police said today (Friday) completes the extradition proceedings with his successful return to Northern Ireland.
The first case relates to 27 offences which include possessing, making and distributing indecent images of children. The second case involves 108 offences that include possessing, making and distributing indecent images of children and inciting the sexual assault of a child.
These offences were identified by a detailed investigation carried out by officers from the PSNI’s Child Internet Protection Team.
The man is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Saturday, August 23.
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “Today’s extradition demonstrates our continued and effective working with international partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.
"In this case we worked closely with the National Crime Agency and authorities in the Netherlands to locate, arrest and extradite this suspect. Our message is clear to anyone who fails to abide by their bail conditions that they will be located, arrested and returned before the courts.”