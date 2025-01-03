Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been fined and given 10 penalty points after being found by police in the driver’s seat of a car while suspected of being intoxicated.

Sean Michael McGeown, 37, whose address was given as Riverglade Court in Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through drink or drugs, and failing to provide a breath test.

The court heard that on December 4, police received a report from a member of the public stating that an intoxicated male was sitting in a car in the vicinity of Alfred Terrace in Lurgan.

Police attended and observed the vehicle with the headlights on and the defendant in the driver’s seat.

Craigavon courthouse. Pic credit: Tony Hendron

The officers said they noted the car key was in the cupholder in the central console of the car, however the vehicle had keyless start so was able to be driven.

The defendant was arrested and conveyed to Lurgan Custody Suite but he refused to provide an evidential sample of breath.

Defence told the court: “He had been socialising at a house when a row broke out and he left.

"He went to sit in his car and called a friend to come and pick him up. He wasn’t intending to drive the car, he was waiting in it. He thought he had done no wrong.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan commented that the defendant had no record and that the case “doesn’t deserve a harsh outcome”.

Mr Ranaghan endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with 10 penalty points and imposed a fine of £100, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.