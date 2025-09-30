The partner of a man, who had been drinking for 16 hours ahead of a holiday, refused to let him into the house, a court had heard.

Thomas Hamilton, aged 31, from Birchdale Manor, Lurgan appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court accused of disorderly behaviour on August 30 this year.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard police were called to an ‘incident’ at Birchdale Manor, where the defendant had arrived at his home despite his partner telling him to stay with friends as he was drunk and going on holidays in the early hours of the following morning.

"While police were in attendance and attempting to remove the defendant from the property, he became increasingly aggressive towards police,” said the prosecutor.

His sister said he could stay at her house and Hamilton was advised to wait outside for her. Whilst outside he approached his partner’s friend who had called police and “swore at her”.

“He was warned multiple times regarding his behaviour in a public place, however he continued to act in an aggressive manner towards police, swearing and shouting,” said the prosecutor.

Hamilton’s solicitor, Mr Richard Monteith, said had it not been for his client’s record he may have been able to seek an alternative disposal.

"While it’s not acceptable behaviour by any means, the volume and nature of the abuse is not good but well below what Your Worship unfortunately comes upon,” said the solicitor.

He revealed Hamilton had started drinking at 7am that day so by 11pm he had been drinking continuously for 16 hours.

“His memory of it is vague to say the least,” said Mr Monteith, adding that the defendant believes in relation to his previous convictions, alcohol “has been the author of his own misfortune”.

Mr Monteith said his client works as a forklift driver for a local firm, is hard-working and provides for his family.

“When he’s drunk, his partner quite rightly didn’t want him in the house,” he added. "Perhaps if he has less money to spend on drink while still supporting his family, is one of the ways forward.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan described Hamilton’s behaviour as "appalling”.

“Language like that should never be used towards anybody,” he said, fining Hamilton £350 plus £15 offender levy. Legal aid was also granted.