A Lurgan man, who drove off after crashing into a car in Portadown, ‘panicked’, a court has heard

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Creaney, aged 29, from Glenavon Lane Court, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to careless driving, no insurance, failing to report an accident, failing to remain and failing to stop where an accident occurred.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

Police were called on April 12 this year by a man who said he was involved in a ‘hit and run’ in Asda car park, Portadown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injured party said he was parked and stationary in his Peugeot vehicle when “suddenly a Seat Leon reversed into the rear of the vehicle causing damage to the bumper. Moments later the driver of the Seat Leon drove off failing to stop and remain at the collision”, a prosecutor said.

"The driver also failed to report the collision to police,” she said, adding police discovered the defendant was the owner and driver of the vehicle and didn’t have insurance.

The injured party went to police with photos of the damage and footage of the collision was collected from Asda.

During interview the defendant made full admissions.

Creaney’s solicitor, Mr Conor Downey, said: “It was bad driving on his behalf. There was another vehicle which was reversing at the same time. He had attempted to avoid that vehicle and unfortunately collided with the stationary vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He then panicked and had driven off. He did check his own vehicle and there appeared to be minor scratches, however there appears to be more damage caused to the stationary vehicle,” said Mr Downey.

He explained the defendant and partner had moved house and have now got the insurance in order.

“It was bad housekeeping on their behalf,” he said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “You made a very foolish decision to drive off. That is the aggravating feature of this case. Ordinarily that would result in an immediate disqualification, you would be off the road, your job would be affected and your partner.”

For all charges Creaney received eight penalty points on each – “a total of eight for today’s purposes”, said the judge. “You are one point away from being off the road for six months.” The defendant was also fined £75 for each offence plus the £15 offender levy.