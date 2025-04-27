Lurgan man is accused of attempted sexual communication with a child

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 55-year-old man from Lurgan has appeared in Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with attempted sexual communication with a child.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Patrick Joseph McConville, 55, whose address was given as Avondale Green, appeared before a Lisburn judge on Thursday, April 24, after being charged overnight in Lurgan Custody Suite.

The defendant was charged that on April 22, 2025, being a person aged 18 years or over, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, intentionally attempted to communicate with a person under 16 years, the communication being sexual or intended to encourage the said person under 16 to make a communication that was sexual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

District Judge Rosie Watters released the defendant on his own bail of £500 with strict restrictions, including not being allowed to engage in any activity, whether paid or unpaid, which would allow the defendant access to children or vulnerable adults.

The case has been adjourned to Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 2.