Lurgan man is accused of attempted sexual communication with a child

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
A 55-year-old man from Lurgan has appeared in Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with attempted sexual communication with a child.

Paul Patrick Joseph McConville, 55, whose address was given as Avondale Green, appeared before a Lisburn judge on Thursday, April 24, after being charged overnight in Lurgan Custody Suite.

The defendant was charged that on April 22, 2025, being a person aged 18 years or over, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, intentionally attempted to communicate with a person under 16 years, the communication being sexual or intended to encourage the said person under 16 to make a communication that was sexual.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: GoogleLisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google
District Judge Rosie Watters released the defendant on his own bail of £500 with strict restrictions, including not being allowed to engage in any activity, whether paid or unpaid, which would allow the defendant access to children or vulnerable adults.

The case has been adjourned to Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 2.

