A 36-year-old Co Armagh man convicted of sexual assault has started a five-month jail sentence after he abandoned an appeal to clear his name.

Ryan Thompson was due to launch his appeal at the County Court, sitting in Craigavon, but defence counsel Jon Paul McCann told the court that after extensive consultations, he “is inviting the court to dismiss the appeal”.

Earlier this year in the magistrates court, Thompson, from Wolf Island Terrace in Lurgan, was convicted of twice sexually assaulting the victim on January 4, 2024.

At that stage, a prosecuting lawyer outlined how the first assault happened when Thompson came up behind her and groped her breasts.

Later on, Thompson kissed the woman and groped her private parts.

"She did not consent at any stage,” the PPS lawyer highlighted.

Last March at the lower court when he jailed Thompson, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said it was “only right that at the heart of the sentencing exercise should be the victim… and it's only right as well, that victim impact statement should be the forefront.”

The judge said he would not read out all of the Victim Impact Statement, but highlighted that it was important the defendant is fully aware of the consequences of his actions.

The judge quoted how the victim had written: “I have become a shell of the woman I was before. I am living walking on eggshells and most of the time simple things cripple me with anxiety, panic, and nausea.

"I feel sick to my stomach constantly. I have shut myself off from friends and family, which in return has had a huge impact on the relationships I had with them - relationships that were hugely important to myself and to my kids.

"My partner has to announce himself before coming into the room to me so I know it’s him. He has to be with me everywhere I go. I can't be with any man that isn't him or family. Not only did he (the defendant) ruin my self-esteem, my confidence, and my trust, he also ruined my relationship that I had with my children and ruined the accommodation I had at that time because they had nowhere to stay with me.

"Two children are adored their mother and a mother that lived and worshiped her children, that is two or three months that I won't get back with my children.

"He took advantage of me when I was most vulnerable. and lastly, he has ruined not just me as a person but as a mother, a daughter, a sister, and a partner, and that isn't going to be something that is easily fixed.”

Judge Ranaghan told Thompson he “must pay the penalty” so as well as imposing a five-month prison sentence, he also told Thompson he will have to sign the police sex offenders register for seven years.

She was in the public gallery of the court to see Thompson finally admit his guilt and saw him led to the cells in handcuffs, to begin his five months sentence.

Speaking afterwards, she said that while “I am glad it’s all over, no amount of time he gets will make me forget about what he has done to me mentally.”