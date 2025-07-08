St Peter's Church, North St, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google

A decision to stop walking to the graveyard in Lurgan after a funeral, to ease pressure on local priests, has been ‘strongly objected’ to by a former priest and praised by others.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing the end of the tradition to walk from St Peter’s Church to St Colman’s Graveyard after a funeral, Parish Priest of St Peter’s Church, Fr Colum Murphy, said that changes must take place ‘given the ever increasingly difficult workload and pressure we find ourselves under’.

-

St Colman's Graveyard, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

-

While the walk to St Colman’s Graveyard is a long held tradition in Lurgan, this is not the norm in other parishes. This walk can take even longer if the cortege is held up at the railway gates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fr Murphy said that priests or deacons had been left waiting at the cemetery for an hour and a half or more waiting on a funeral to arrive.

With clergy having so many other responsibilities and things to do, such as attend the sick and visit other families in bereavement, the Lurgan clergy believe there has to be a compromise.

While many believe that priests’ time and commitments should be respected, former priest Mr Kieran McPartlan, who was a member of the clergy at the same parish 20 years ago, has written a letter from his home in Australia to ‘strongly object’ to the new arrangements.

Mr McPartlan, who is now married with 2 children, described the ‘directive’ by the local parish priest as ‘disappointing and insensitive’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a meeting with clergy within Lurgan, Parish Priest of St Peter’s Fr Murphy wrote in the parish bulletin: “We think it is important, that as things continue to change at a rapid pace in terms of what we are able to provide, we want to let you, our parishioners, know that what may have been expected in the past may no longer be the case.

"As you may already be aware we are no longer able to provide for funerals on a Sunday in either Parish, including in the case of a member of the Clergy from outside the Parishes offering to do this.

"The practice of how graves are allocated in St. Colman’s Cemetery has also changed and was published last year in the Parishes. If anyone wishes to be reminded of the new rules of allocating a grave, then please ask through the Parish offices.

"We would also now ask that walking to the cemetery after the Funeral Mass or Service be stopped. On an increasing number of occasions recently the Priest or Deacon has been left waiting in the cemetery for an hour and a half or more and, given the multitude of other things that we have to do, then if the family chooses to walk to the cemetery there is a strong possibility that there may not be a Priest or Deacon available for the burial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Within the next short period of time, the way that the Church has offered funerals previously will change. We fully understand that at times of a bereavement, when people are grieving, that emotions are heightened and feelings can be very raw. With this in mind though, we ask that you might understand our position; that we wish to provide, as we always do, the best care and consolation that we can for you, but that this might not always be as you ask or expect of us.

"As things change, we will keep you informed as best we can of anything that may be happening in regards to this in the Parish bulletins. If anyone has any questions or concerns, please address them to me as Parish Priest through the Parish offices,” said Fr Colum Murphy, PP

Mr McPartlan described the ‘directive’ by the local parish priest as ‘disappointing and insensitive’.

In a letter to the Lurgan Mail, Mr McPartlan said: “I strongly object to to the recent notice in the Parish Bulletin of St Peter’s in Lurgan advising that walking funeral procession to the cemetery will no longer be permitted due to Priests having to wait longer for the funeral to arrive. “This directive is clearly disappointing and insensitive. It prioritizes convenience over compassion and disregards the emotional and spiritual needs of grieving families. Walking with a loved one on their final journey is not just a tradition, it is an act of profound respect, reflection and community support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"St Peter’s Parish is fortunate to have four Priests and a Deacon and this is more than sufficient to accommodate funeral arrangements. Grief cannot be rushed for the sake of scheduling. This decision sends an unfortunate message that the pastoral care of the bereaved is secondary to timing matters which is contrary to the role of the church as a source of comfort and support during life’s most difficult moments.

"I urge the Priests of the Parish to reconsider this insensitive decision and to reinstate the option of walking funeral procession allowing families the dignity of saying farewell in the way that best reflects their faith and grief,” signing the letter off as Kieran McPartlan & Family.

However one parishioner, living in Lurgan, described the decision as ‘commonsense’ adding: “While the walk to St Colman’s is a long-standing tradition, I don’t think it is of major importance in comparison to remembering the loved one we have buried. Many of us who have done that walk would rather have not as it can be physically difficult for the older folk.

"Priests are thin on the ground and have people to visit – some also going through dark times and bereavement. While it is important to show respect for the dead and those mourning, it is important to be aware that priests too have time-sensitive commitments including other funerals.

"Those families who are waiting for the Last Rites for their loved ones would appreciate if they didn’t have to wait on a priest held up because of a walking tradition.”