Lurgan man slumped over wheel of his car after crash was twice the legal limit, Craigavon court hears
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peadar Francis Patrick McNamee, from Grattan Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday last accused of driving with excess alcohol in his breath.
-
-
A Prosecutor told the court that on July 22 this year at around 1pm police were tasked to a road traffic collision in Union Street, Lurgan.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“A member of the public reported that the driver of a red Vauxhall Astra was suspected to be under the influence. On arrival police discovered that the red Astra had collided with a pedestrian railing at the traffic lights.
"The driver was observed by police slumped behind the wheel, visibly drunk with a strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath. Police named the driver of the vehicle as Peadar McNamee,” said the Prosecutor.
He added that a preliminary breath test failed and a later test taken at Lurgan Police Station had provided a lower reading of 71mg.
McNamee’s solicitor Gabriel Ingram said his client had a relevant record. He added that he is a single man who lives by himself and is currently on sick leave from Radius Plastics.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mr Ingram said his client had always worked and was "an industrious man” since he left school.
District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “Twice the limit.” He disqualified McNamee from driving for 16 months and fined him £300 plus the Offender Levy.