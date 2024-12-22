Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lurgan man has been sentenced to six months in prison for threatening to kill his mother.

Lee Knox, 26, whose address was given as Lurgan Tarry, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with threats to kill, threats to damage property, attempted criminal damage, and threatening or abusive behaviour.

The court heard that on October 31, 2024 at 8.15pm, the defendant was at his mother’s home. They got into an argument over drug abuse. The mother locked the door on the defendant, who took pliers to the front door and window frames.

The defendant threatened to kill his mother.

The police located the defendant at a nearby railway line and he was arrested.

Defence told the court: “There have been complaints by his mother in the past but they have been withdrawn.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan imposed a prison sentence of six months on each of the charges before the court, as well as an offender’s levy of £25.