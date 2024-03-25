Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kyle Best, aged 26, with an address at Praxis, Castle Lane Court, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with three counts of assault on three separate women on June 5 last year.

Best solicitor said there will be guilty pleas to all charges. He added Best has a record and is in breach of a suspended sentence.