Lurgan man to await sentencing after admitting assaulting three women
A Lurgan man is awaiting sentencing after admitting assaulting three women.
Kyle Best, aged 26, with an address at Praxis, Castle Lane Court, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with three counts of assault on three separate women on June 5 last year.
Best solicitor said there will be guilty pleas to all charges. He added Best has a record and is in breach of a suspended sentence.
District Judge Francis Rafferty ordered a Pre-Sentence Report. The case was adjourned until May 3