Lurgan man who assaulted his ex-partner is sentenced to five months in jail

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 10th Feb 2025, 10:53 BST
A Lurgan man has been sentenced to five months in prison for a number of charges, including assaulting the police, criminal damage, and assault.

Ryan Shortt, 22, whose address was given as Carrickvale Manor in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage, breach of a non-molestation order, theft, common assault, and two charges of assaulting police.

The court heard that on May 29, 2024, the injured party reported that her ex-partner had breached a non-molestation order.

It was stated that he had been drinking alcohol, arrived at her house and assaulted her by pushing her down the stairs onto broken glass from bottles of alcohol which the defendant had smashed.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google
Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

The injured party photographed her injuries and the defendant was subsequently arrested.

In a separate incident on December 13, 2024, police were called after a vehicle was taken by the defendant.

When he was arrested by the police it was reported that he kicked out at the arresting officer. He was then arrested for assault on police.

Whilst being searched in a cell whilst in custody, it was stated that the defendant flicked his shoe with force and hit the legs of the custody officer.

He was then further arrested and charged for a second time with assault on police.

A defence lawyer told the court: “Assaults on police officers are always serious but I would categorise this as modest in nature."

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a custodial sentence of five months on each of the charges.

The defendant was released on his own bail of £500 pending appeal.

