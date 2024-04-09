Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Russell, aged 39, from Sloan Street, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with two counts of common assault.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Russell told the court he was representing himself. District Judge Francis Rafferty put the charges to Russell and asked him how he pleaded, guilty or not guilty.

"It was aggravated assault. The man told me to ‘F off’ and I went mad and lost my temper and was taken to Craigavon Hospital by police. I won’t be told to ‘F off’ by anybody,” said Russell.

The District Judge asked him again if he was pleading guilty or not guilty. “Guilty, aye, go ahead guilty then,” said Russell. “I’d be found guilty anyway.”

District Judge Rafferty responded: “Now that has a hint of equivocation about it. I am going to ask you for a second time, are you pleading guilty or not guilty?”

Russell responded: “Guilty, yeah, yeah, yeah.”

District Judge Rafferty said: “Are you accepting you assaulted those people?” Russell responded: “Yeah. Sorry.”

A Prosecutor stated that on Friday February 17, 2023 police received a report from a ward at Bluestone Unit, Craigavon Hospital. Staff members, the two injured parties, alleged that at 11.15am a man came to the premises.

“At this point Mr Russell has been swinging his arms towards one of the staff members at which point another staff member created a block between the pair and was struck in the chest by the defendant,” he said.

The defendant was restrained. Staff also alleged Russell had glass in his hand along with open wounds on his arms caused by self harm. Once the defendant was restrained he dropped the glass which one of the staff members later knelt on.

District Judge Rafferty said: “These are serious offences for which you are likely to receive an immediate custodial sentence. Do you want the opportunity to obtain legal representation?”

Russell said: “No, sentence away, sentence me. Go on ahead. I don’t care no more.”

Asked by the district judge if there was anything he would like to say on his own behalf, Russell responded: “Happy Easter.”