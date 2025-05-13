A Co Armagh man who had ‘defecated and urinated’ on himself assaulted police who were trying to help him, a Craigavon court has heard.

Donald Brian McComb, aged 39, from New Street, Lurgan appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison to face sentencing on a number of charges.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

In one set of charges he pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting police, criminal damage to a police cell van and disorderly behaviour at Craigavon Area Hospital on November 23 last year. In a second case he pleaded guilty to criminal damage of a door on March 2 this year.

The court heard that police attended Drumgor in Craigavon on November 23 following reports of a ‘collapsed male’.

McComb was laying on the ground in a communal area of the flats. He was on bail and banned from alcohol at the time. However he smelled of alcohol and had “defecated and urinated on himself depicting how intoxicated he was”, the court was told. When he was arrested he began to shout verbal abuse at the officers shouting “you black bxxtxrds”.

"The defendant then attempted to swing his arm in an effort to assault one of the officer and spat at a second officer,” said a prosecutor, adding McComb was arrested for two counts of assault on police. “He continued to spit and a bite guard was applied.”

He was taken to hospital “due to his dangerously high level of intoxication” and spat at another officer while in hospital.

The prosecutor revealed that on March 2 this year at 1.45am, McComb’s father attended Lurgan Police Station to report that his son was intoxicated at his property and had “become aggressive”. He kicked the bathroom door causing damage.

McComb’s solicitor, Mr Chris Logue, confirmed that his client was in breach of a seven months suspended sentence. Mr Logue admitted McComb has “a big record” of 137 previous convictions.

The solicitor said his client got bail after the first set of offences in November. “He’s on bail, doing well. Then there is this other matter of criminal damage and he ends up going back into custody.

"I have been dealing with Donald McComb for a long time. 15 years ago I think they should have put Donald McComb arrests on the syllabus at the Institute. I think I learned everything I know from there. He’s different now,” said Mr Logue.

He said the criminal damage was in relation to his mother’s house. “In all the years I have been dealing with him, it is only in the last year that I’ve had any dealings with this man’s family. They were nowhere to be seen over the last 15 years,” he said.

The lawyer said McComb has been in custody since March 3 which he said was the equivalent of a five months sentence.

Mr Logue said his client never had a Probation Order despite all his convictions.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said the primary purpose of the court is to stop reoffending. “The next stage will be try to fix Mr McComb from his disgusting and recidivist behaviour given his booklet of criminal offending.”

McComb was given a Combination Order with 18 months Probation supervision. He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours Community Service.