A dead mouse and poor hygiene were just some of issues which led to a Portadown food business receiving a £6,750 fine.

Officers from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council discovered ‘a number of serious food safety breaches’, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

Sal's Halal in Bridge Street, Portadown, Co Armagh.

DFWZ Ltd, operating under the trading name ‘Sals Halal’ which is a retailer at Bridge Street in Portadown, was fined £6,750 for six offences plus additional court fees, when the case came before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Tuesday 6 May.

A spokesperson for the Council said: “The offences included; failure to maintain the food premises in a clean condition; failure to protect against contamination and pest control; placing unsafe food on the market; failure to provide adequate storage and disposal for food waste and refuse, and failure to maintain refuse areas free from animals and pests; failure to implement and maintain food safety procedures; failure to label food products to ensure traceability.”

The case was brought by ABC Council after their Environmental Health officers carried out inspections at the business in May 2024.

"During inspections, officers found a dead mouse, cleaning deficiencies, expired food products and number of other issues. Formal notices were served by the council but due to the serious nature of the offences, legal proceedings were taken against the company,” said the spokesperson.

“We welcome the outcome of this prosecution, and the fines imposed demonstrate the seriousness of the breaches identified and the continued failure of the business to comply with food safety and hygiene requirements.”

They added: “We work with hundreds of businesses across the ABC Borough to ensure that food safety is paramount and thankfully the vast majority of business are very responsible, but where we find failings in food safety, we will take robust action to protect the public. It is important that businesses work with us to maintain these important food safety standards and take the appropriate action when formal notices are served.”

If you would like to find out more about food safety, you can visit the ABC Council webpage - www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/business/food-safety/ - which offers advice and guidance on food safety, food business registration and approval, the food hygiene rating scheme and food allergens.