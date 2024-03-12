Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anrijs Akmentins, aged 22, from Monbrief Walk in Lurgan appeared before the court on Friday accused of two counts of theft.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court heard that on February 20 last year the defendant went to Tesco in Millennium Way, Lurgan, around 8am making his way to the alcohol area. He was seen on CCTV lifting four bottles of Captain Morgan and putting them into a back pack.

He was then spotted going to the electrical aisle where he removed the security tags from the four bottles and put them back into his back pack. He left the store without paying.

The same defendant was seen in the same Tesco on February 26 at 2pm. He was seen taking three bottles of alcohol including two bottles of Jim Beam plus a box of Pringles. He left the alcohol aisle and was spotted removing the security tags. He only approached the tills to pay for the Pringles.

His solicitor said Akmentins had made full admissions adding that he has been living in Northern Ireland for six years and this is the first time he has come before a court. “He says he was out of work and had fallen on hard times. He is back into work now,” he said.