A Lurgan man who kicked a door at Craigavon Area Hospital has been told by a judge that his “behaviour cannot be tolerated”.

Blaine McDonald, 32, whose address was given as Mark Street, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage.

The court heard that on February 17, 2025 police attended Craigavon Area Hospital following a report a patient had kicked a sliding door at the A&E waiting room.

CCTV showed the incident and police attended the defendant’s home address, where he made full admission during interview. It was stated the value of the damage caused amounted to £204.59.

Defence told the court the defendant had the money in court to pay for the damage caused.

He continued: “He takes this matter very seriously. He has mental health issues and drug addiction issues and receives treatment for those issues.

"He was at a very low point in his mental health. He was frustrated and lashed out. He knows the zero tolerance policy the court has for incidents in a hospital.”

During sentencing, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the defendant: “That behaviour cannot be tolerated and the custody threshold has been passed.”

However, Mr Ranaghan said he would not impose an immediate custodial sentence.

He ordered the defendant to complete 60 hours of community service, as well as 18 months on probation. He also ordered the defendant to pay restitution of £204.59.

Mr Ranaghan warned the defendant: “There are longstanding issues that need fixed to stop you offending again. If you breach the court order you will serve five months in prison.”