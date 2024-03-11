Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Justin Robinson, aged 25, from Hoop Hill Park, appeared at court in custody on Friday pleading guilty to two charges including damaging a custody cell and a cell van belonging to the PSNI on March 7 this year. An application for bail was opposed by the PSNI.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

A PSNI constable told the court that at approximately 6.30pm police were called to a report of an unknown male in a property at Charles Street in Lurgan and who was refusing to leave. On arrival police found the defendant in the front garden.

"It later transpired he had been knocking on the doors of other houses in Charles Street but had not entered the houses. The defendant had white residue round his lips, his pupils were widely dilated and he was unsteady on his feet,” said the Constable, adding that police believed he was under the influence of a controlled drug and he was arrested in breach of court bail.

The defendant was brought to Lurgan Police Station and when he was later being brought to Craigavon Hospital for assessment he spat in the rear of a cell van. Later, when he was returned to Lurgan Custody suite, he defecated in his cell and smeared the excrement over the door, walls and CCTV camera.

The officer added that police were objecting to bail due to the defendant’s criminal record, namely 99 previous convictions – 38 for criminal damage, 16 for breaches of court bail including one this year and one last year. He also has two convictions for breaching court orders.

"This breach has taken place following an incident in January this year,” he said.

District Judge Francis Rafferty asked Robinson’s solicitor if she was applying to take this matter to April 17 when he is due to be sentenced in respect of disorderly behaviour, assaulting police and criminal damage and for which a Pre-Sentence Report was ordered. She said yes.

The solicitor, who was acting for KRW Law, said her client has been diagnosed with autism psychosis and mental health issues. She said it had come to her attention that he hasn’t had the opportunity to avail of Probation to date though he did engage with Probation as a youth. “However this last 10 years it has been straight to custodial sentences,” she said, adding her client is keen to engage with Probation in an attempt to address his addiction issues and is willing to adhere to strict bail conditions.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said he is refusing bail on the basis of 38 previous convictions. He remanded Robinson into custody until April 5. “He can liaise with the Probation Service in prison. He is due to be sentenced on April 17th,” said the District Judge who granted Legal Aid extending it to counsel.