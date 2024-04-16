Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

William McKenna, aged 36, from River Glade Manor, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with two counts of possession of a Class A drug namely psilocin and LSD, plus possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, with intent to supply, two counts of possession of a Class B drug, namely THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and ketamine, possession of a Class C drug with intent to supply, namely gabybentin and possession of criminal property, namely cash.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

Asked if McKenna had a record, District Judge Francis Rafferty was told no. He said: “He has fairly blotted his copy book from the outset.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKenna’s barrister Mr Joel Lindsay said it is fortunate he has no record and is regarded as “low likelihood of reoffending”.

“It seemed to have started around the breakdown of his marriage and rather than seeking the help he probably should have he turned to taking drugs. He is now seeing his GP and hasn’t reoffended.”

The judge asked how much money was found at the house and was told £580.

District Judge Rafferty said to McKenna: “These are serious offences. Notwithstanding his clear record but the fact that he is in full-time employment goes in his favour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug McKenna was given a three months prison sentence. For the possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply he was given a five months jail term.

For possession of Class B he was given a three months jail term. For possession of Class B he was also given a three months jail sentence. And for the possession of Class C with intent he was given a five months jail term. For the possession of class C drugs with intent to supply he was given five months.