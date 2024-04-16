Lurgan man, who was caught with Class A B and C drugs including LSD and ketamine, is given suspended jail term at Craigavon court
William McKenna, aged 36, from River Glade Manor, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with two counts of possession of a Class A drug namely psilocin and LSD, plus possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, with intent to supply, two counts of possession of a Class B drug, namely THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and ketamine, possession of a Class C drug with intent to supply, namely gabybentin and possession of criminal property, namely cash.
Asked if McKenna had a record, District Judge Francis Rafferty was told no. He said: “He has fairly blotted his copy book from the outset.”
McKenna’s barrister Mr Joel Lindsay said it is fortunate he has no record and is regarded as “low likelihood of reoffending”.
“It seemed to have started around the breakdown of his marriage and rather than seeking the help he probably should have he turned to taking drugs. He is now seeing his GP and hasn’t reoffended.”
The judge asked how much money was found at the house and was told £580.
District Judge Rafferty said to McKenna: “These are serious offences. Notwithstanding his clear record but the fact that he is in full-time employment goes in his favour.”
For the two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug McKenna was given a three months prison sentence. For the possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply he was given a five months jail term.
For possession of Class B he was given a three months jail term. For possession of Class B he was also given a three months jail sentence. And for the possession of Class C with intent he was given a five months jail term. For the possession of class C drugs with intent to supply he was given five months.
For possessing criminal property he was given four months in jail. All sentences are concurrent and suspended for two years. A destruction order was made for the drugs.