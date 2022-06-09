The 69-year-old was also sentenced today at Craigavon Crown Court for child cruelty and indecent assault.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the victim’s identity, will serve eight years in prison and a further two years on probation.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said “This offender is a cruel and dangerous individual who inflicted horrendous sexual and physical abuse on his own children. We commend their bravery in coming forward and welcome the custodial sentence he received today as a result.

“Every child should feel safe in their home, cared for by those who love them. Unfortunately, we know that this is not always the case and so we will continue to work with our partners to protect children and bring offenders before the courts to answer for their crimes.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland take reports of child abuse extremely seriously. If you are concerned that a child may be being neglected or abused in any way, please come forward to police by calling 101, or in an emergency 999.”

-