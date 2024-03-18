Lurgan police issue descriptions of suspects after teenage boys injured in assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A second teenager, aged 16, was also injured during the incident in the Windsor Avenue area of the town in the early hours of Monday, March 18.

Police have released descriptions of the alleged suspects and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Douglas said: “It was reported that between 1am and 1.45am, two boys aged 15 and 16 were assaulted, with the 15-year-old victim sustaining a number of injuries after being punched in the face and kicked multiple times in the stomach, before losing consciousness.

"He has been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his eye, cheek bone, and jaw.

"The 16-year-old boy was also assaulted, but did not require hospital treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be serious at this time.”

One of the suspects has been described as being of a heavy build, with a receding hair line, dark-coloured hair, and was dressed in dark clothing.

A second male suspect is described as being slim, with short, slicked back blonde hair, and wearing a black or brown leather jacket.

Serg Douglas added: “We are appealing to anyone who can assist with our enquiries to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 369 of 18/03/24.