Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary in Lurgan during which an older couple were threatened with a pitchfork, have released images of a vehicle believed to have been used by the suspects.

The incident took place in the Monroe Avenue area on Sunday, January 8.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: "Shortly before 6am on January 8, it was reported that a number of masked men armed with weapons, including a pitchfork, had entered a house in the area demanding money. They rummaged through the house, before making off in a white car.

"The occupants, an older couple, did not report any physical injuries, but this was a terrifying and frightening ordeal for them which left them shaken.

Police have released images of a vehicle they want to trace.

"We arrested a 41-year-old woman on Wednesday, January 18, who has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

"As we continue our investigation, we are keen to establish the movements and whereabouts of this vehicle.

"Were you in the area around the time and saw a vehicle matching the one in the image? Do you have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage which might assist us? If so, the number to call is 101, quoting reference number 350 of 8/1/23."

The rear of the vehicle Lurgan police want to trace.