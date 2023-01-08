Two Lurgan households subjected to terrifying aggravated burglaries by armed and masked men

Masked men armed with a variety of weapons left two households in Lurgan terrified when they carried out separate aggravated burglaries at the weekend.

Detectives investigating both incidents say they are not linking the two at this time.

In one of the burglaries, an older couple were badly shaken when masked men, armed with weapons including a pitchfork, entered their home in the Monroe Avenue area of Lurgan shortly before 6am on Sunday morning (January 8).

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: "It was reported that a number of masked men armed with weapons including a pitchfork, had entered a house in the area demanding money. They rummaged through the house, taking a purse, before making off in a white car.

Monroe Avenue, Lurgan. Picture: Google

"The occupants, an older couple, have not reported any physical injuries, but this was a terrifying and frightening ordeal for them which will have left them shaken.

"An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing for anyone in the area with CCTV or dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 350 of 08/01/23.”

Meanwhile, detectives are investigating another aggravated burglary in the Lurgan area which was reported on Saturday night (January 7) in Toberhewny Park.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: "It was reported that at around 8.30pm three masked men armed with hammers and screwdrivers, had entered a house via a back door in the area.

"The men assaulted the male occupant and dragged him to a room in the house. Two of the men then searched through the property before all three men left with a sum of cash.

"While there were no reports of any injuries, this must have been a frightening ordeal for the man and woman in the property at the time.

"We are appealing for anyone with information or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Toberhewny Park to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1748 07/01/23."

