Police received a report on Wednesday morning, February 21 of a break-in at a veterinary practice in the Lottery Place area of Dromore during which a sum of money, charity box and animal medicine were taken. It is believed the burglary occurred sometime between 11pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday, February 20.

On Wednesday afternoon, February 21, police received a second report of an attempted burglary in the Church Street area of Dromore.

A man was also seen acting suspiciously in the area at around 2.30am that same morning.

Detectives in Lurgan are appealing for information and witnesses following a recent spate of burglaries at veterinary premises in the Dromore area. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are also linking a third report of a burglary at a veterinary practice in the Main Street area of Moira that was reported to police shortly before 12am on Thursday, February 22.

"A window was smashed at the front of the property and damage was also caused to a door. A sum of money was also taken during this report and an office area inside the premises was ransacked.”

Another break-in was reported at around 12.40am on Friday morning (February 23), with entry gained to veterinary premises in the Lottery Place area. A number of doors were damaged but nothing was reported stolen.

A further two premises in an industrial estate in the Moira Road area of Lisburn were then reportedly broken into.

Sometime between 5pm last night, Thursday, and 8.30am on Friday morning, two units were broken into and two glass doors smashed. Nothing was reported missing.

"We are investigating a potential link between these incidents and have launched an investigation,” confirmed the PSNI spokesperson.

“Police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents or with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 321 of 21/02/24.”

