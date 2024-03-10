Lurgan: PSNI appeal for witnesses after man sustains serious arm injuries in assault

A man in his 20s is in hospital with serious arm injuries following an assault in Lurgan in the early hours of Saturday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Mar 2024, 08:37 GMT
Updated 10th Mar 2024, 12:49 GMT
The incident took place in William Street between 2am and 2.20am.

Police are investigating the assault and are urging anyone with information that might help their enquiries to come forward.

Inspector Tate said: “We received a report just before 2.15am that a man aged in his 20s had been involved in an altercation involving two other men and a woman.

The Emergency Department of Craigavon Area Hospital. Picture: GoogleThe Emergency Department of Craigavon Area Hospital. Picture: Google
"The assaulted man suffered serious injuries to his arm, and remains in hospital.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may be able to assist with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 128 of 09/03/24.”