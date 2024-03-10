Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident took place in William Street between 2am and 2.20am.

Police are investigating the assault and are urging anyone with information that might help their enquiries to come forward.

Inspector Tate said: “We received a report just before 2.15am that a man aged in his 20s had been involved in an altercation involving two other men and a woman.

The Emergency Department of Craigavon Area Hospital. Picture: Google

"The assaulted man suffered serious injuries to his arm, and remains in hospital.